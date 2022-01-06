According to data published this Thursday by Eurostat, as the official statistics agency of the European Union is known. The November result exceeded the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted an increase of 22.8%.

Compared to October, the bloc’s PPI increased by 1.8% in November, almost double the 1% increase projected by the market. Excluding energy prices, which tend to be volatile, the euro zone’s PPI rose 0.9% in November compared to October and rose 9.8% year-on-year.

