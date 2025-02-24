Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

The Early Inflation Rate of the Eurozone A tenth percentage grows in the first month of 2025, until reaching the 2.5%figure that is above the 2% threshold set by the European Central Bank (ECB) as a medium -term objective, according to the data published today by the European Statistics Agency Eurostat.

It should be remembered, in the first month of 2025, that a year earlier the rate in the euro zone was 2.8%, three tenths percentage above the current annual inflation rate. In this sense, Christine Lagardepresident of the ECB, sets the objective in 2%, while Luis de GuindosVice President of the ECB Alert about the weak economic growth in the euro zone, pointing out that the process of disinflation in the Eurozone is on the right track and points out that it will be 2% for 2025.

As for the underlying inflation rate From the euro zone, which excludes from its calculation to energy prices, fresh food, alcohol and tobacco, it stood at 2.7%, in line with the last five months.

The most inflationary sectors in January, at an interannual rate were the serviceswith 3.9%; followed by the Food, alcohol and tobaccowith an increase of 2.3%; The energywith 1.9% and non -energy industrial goods0.5%.









The main economies in the euro zone They presented diverse figures: Germany (2.8%) and Spain (2.9%) were above 2%recommended by the ECB, contrary to France (1.8%) and Italy (1.4%) per under the established objective. In this way, the harmonized inflation rate of Spain was four tenths above the percentage of the Eurozone, maintaining an unfavorable price differential compared to it. Thus, the consumer price index of Spain in January 2025 exceeded one tenth to December, reaching 2.9%, while the annual underlying inflation rate decreased two tenths compared to the previous month, until stand at 2.4%.

Among the countries of the euro zone that registered the highest annual rates are Hungary (5.7%), Romania (5.3%) and Croatia (5.0%). In contrast to Denmark (1.4%), Ireland, Italy and Finland, all of them with 1.7%, which reached the lowest annual rates.

According to the data published by the EU Statistical Office, annual inflation decreased in eight Member States, remained stable by four and increased by fifteencompared to the month of December 2024.

Among the factors that explain the Inflationary rebound There are the four sales of the interest rates carried out by the ECB for 2024 and that the banking institution, whose main function is to maintain price stability between the countries of the euro zone, should continue to due, among other reasons, to the recession that has been presenting the German economy for two consecutive years. TO End of January 2025the ECB announced another decrease of 25 points of official interest rates, according to the press release issued on January 30 by the same entity. In the same statement, the ECB estimated that “the majority of the indicators of the underlying inflation suggest that inflation will stabilize around the target in a sustained way.”