They were eagerly awaited: the first 10,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Italy under precious police escort to Rome. Given the size of the load, the authorities took no risk. “There was a very strong mobilization of the armed forces”, said Lorenzo Guerini, the Italian Minister of Defense. With 70,000 dead, Italy is the most affected country in Europe.

In Germany, the new health restrictions particularly affect the most vulnerable. In the retirement homes, visits are no longer authorized, and the residents had to spend Christmas alone. In some establishments, Mass was broadcast on television. Finally, in Sochi, Russia, it’s the opening of the ski season. “The first snow is the best, like a first love”, rejoices a man. The rules of social distancing are not always respected. The rental of equipment is not allowed, everyone must bring their own.