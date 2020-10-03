#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday October 2. It is a separatist region that Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought for since the end of the USSR. The two camps accuse each other of having started hostilities. International mediations have not yet given anything.

Greta Thunberg Nobel Peace Prize?

In Sweden, Greta Thunberg keeps up the pressure. Like every Friday, the young environmental activist tries to mobilize the youth in front of Parliament. Several Swedish MPs have already nominated Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Germany celebrates 30 years of its reunification. With the coronavirus, the calendar of festivities has been revised. But an exhibition near Berlin evokes this anniversary unlike any other for many Germans. “I am very happy with this unit “, says an ex-East German. The expo has already attracted a record number of visitors.