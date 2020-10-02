Several subjects made the front page of European news, Thursday October 1st. Among them: Great Britain wants to harden its migration policy. On inflatable boats, nearly 2,000 migrants from France crossed the Channel in September alone. As much as last year. For the British government, the UK must be made less attractive. With 7,000 arrivals in 2020, reception services are overwhelmed.

In Germany, Alexeï Navalny accuses Putin of poisoning. In his first interview since leaving the hospital, the Russian opponent claims that only Vladimir Putin could poison him. At the German newspaper Der Spiegel, Alexeï Navalny affirms that he continues his fight and promises to return to Russia. A return that promises to be complicated. The Kremlin spokesman ruled his remarks inadmissible and threatened to prosecute him for insulting the president. He even accuses her of being a CIA agent.

Portuguese textiles battered by the coronavirus epidemic. Factories slowing down, orders at half mast, the textile industry, which has 700 companies in Portugal, has never gone through such a crisis. “More than 90,000 jobs are at risk. The government cannot just say to restart, it is a national disaster,” said César Araujo, of the Association of Portuguese Textile Companies. The entire sector calls for an emergency safeguard plan.