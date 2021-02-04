The German army is called to the rescue in Portugal. On board the military plane that landed in Lisbon on Wednesday, February 3, were eight doctors, 18 nurses and breathing apparatus. These reinforcements have been requested in order to fight against the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, as Portuguese hospitals are overwhelmed by the second wave. Germany had already come to the aid of Italy and France during the first wave.



In the Netherlands, breath tests are meant to replace swabs stuck in the nostrils. The result of this test is known in just a few minutes. This device will be available in Amsterdam from next week, before being generalized throughout the country.



In Italy, TikTok was the source of a drama. Antonella, 10, had embarked on the headscarf game by filming herself. She died of suffocation. This caused a shock in the country and awakened the public authorities. From Tuesday February 9, the Chinese social network will be banned for children under 13.



Demonstrations have been severely repressed in Turkey. Hundreds of students came to protest against the appointment of a new rector by the government. They are suspected of supporting the LGBT movement (lesbians, gays, bisexuals, trans). “These young people are members of terrorist organizations, which flout the national and moral values ​​of our country,” denounced Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president.