The G7 member countries met in a meeting via videoconference on Friday February 19. Following a discussion chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it was decided to release more than seven billion euros to ensure equitable access to the vaccine against Covid-19.

In Russia, homeless people can also protect themselves from the Covid-19 epidemic. A help center offers to welcome them so that they can be vaccinated against the virus.

In Slovakia, in an attempt to help caregivers and reassure patients, priests go to hospital services. They bring a little calm and spirituality to overwhelmed establishments in the face of the influx of patients affected by Covid-19. With 24 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Slovakia has become the most affected country in the world for two weeks after Portugal.