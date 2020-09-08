A Covid-19 screening center in a church in Belgium. AT Antwerp, a screening center has been set up in a place of worship to relieve the neighboring clinic, which is overwhelmed. Belgium has seen the number of infected increase by 10% in recent days. It is approaching 100,000 cases for 11 million inhabitants.

Spain exceeds 500,000 infected. As children head back to school, Spain becomes the EU country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 26,000 positive cases were identified this weekend. Spain, which deplores nearly 30,000 deaths, could be the vanguard of a second wave in Europe.

In the UK, the alleged perpetrator of the Birmingham attacks has been arrested. The 27-year-old allegedly committed four stabbing attacks on the night from Saturday to Sunday which left one dead and seven injured. The first elements of the investigation rule out the terrorist hypothesis or hate crime. He would have chosen his victims at random.