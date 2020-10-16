The second wave is now affecting Sweden. In the country, wearing a mask is not mandatory, while last spring, he had not opted for confinement either. Today, the epidemic is progressing with 2,300 cases and 5 deaths recorded in the last four days. Higher figures than other Nordic countries. “We are progressing very quickly and that worries us. We fear that the virus will appear in nursing homes and strike the elderly.”, admits Mikal Köhler, director of health. From the beginning, Sweden has always advocated individual responsibility and isolation in case of symptoms.

Germany flies to the aid of the Czech Republic, as the latter sees its cases soar. Bavaria will welcome the sick. “The situation there is explosive, we have already received the first requests from the Czech government to know if we can receive patients in intensive care. We of course said yes to our neighbor”, explains Markus Soeder, Prime Minister of the Bavarian State. Last spring, Germany had done the same with French patients. Finally, restaurants and bars are closed in Catalonia to prevent the spread of the virus, for a period of at least two weeks.