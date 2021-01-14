A historic anti-mafia trial in Italy. A former call center from Calabria was transformed into a bunker, guarded by ground and air forces. 320 defendants appear for theft, extortion and drug trafficking. 913 witnesses are expected. The trial is to last a year.

In Estonia, resignation of the Prime Minister centrist for corruption. He left the government on Wednesday January 13. He allegedly embezzled funds to support businesses affected by the coronavirus. The resignation shatters the ruling coalition. The president has two weeks to find a new head of government and avoid early elections.

Lean free meals are causing a scandal in the UK. Two carrots, two bananas or two potatoes for ten days. Since the school is closed because of the coronavirus, this package must replace the free meals in the canteen. The Prime Minister was shocked. The supplier apologized. Schools can replace these deliveries by vouchers.

