In Germany, the snow has immobilized whole swathes of the country which idled on Monday, February 8, with trucks broken down on blocked highways, and employees who can not get to their workplace. Trains also suffered delays, and in some towns, residents had to use trickery to get around, such as using skis. This weather-snow episode should last all week and the authorities recommend that the population stay at home.

The cost of electricity fears the worst for the poorest in Spain. Prices vary depending on demand and they almost doubled in January. One woman interviewed was forced to put on five blankets to keep herself from cold at night, while another had to “choose between eating and paying the bill, so I chose food for my children”. Finally, in Italy, the ski worlds are delayed and several competitions postponed because of the risk of avalanches.

The JT

The other subjects of the news