In Belgium, three teenagers find themselves in court after the suicide of a 14-year-old girl last year. The girl ended her life after the publication of an intimate video on social networks by students at her school. “It is always a problem, it does not go unpunished, these are children who will have to explain themselves in court and regardless of the judge’s decision, we must still realize that it is obviously a tragedy for everyone.“, explains Aurélie Henin, lawyer for one of the young people on trial, at RTBF. Parents want this trial to raise collective awareness.



Spain is experiencing its third night of violent protest. In several cities of the country, scenes of riots take place, in favor of rapper Pablo Hasel, imprisoned for insulting remarks against the monarchy and the police. 70 people were injured and around 50 were arrested.

The JT

The other subjects of the news