Bullying against Navalny goes up in Russia. The images of RTR show armed men rush into the recording studio of the main opponent of Vladimir Putin. His brother was arrested, his family under siege. Alexei Navalny has been in prison since returning to Russia. The Kremlin threatens social media to deter supporters of Navalny to return to the street.

In Spain, the images of TVE reveal that the tongue is an organ affected by the coronavirus. “We noticed swelling of the tongue in almost a quarter of the patients, some had redness with inflammation of the papillae“, explains the dermatologist Almudena Nuño. This symptom is felt before the disease breaks out, researchers hope to use it to isolate patients when they are most contagious.

