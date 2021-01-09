In Italy, near the Hospital de la Mer (Naples), a car park collapsed creating a chasm more than 50 meters in circumference and 20 meters deep. The parking screed would have become too heavy because of water infiltration caused by the weather. Miraculously, no one was affected by this collapse.

Madrid (Spain) is covered with a white coat. Storm Filomena caused unprecedented snowfall in the country to the delight of children. On the roads, it’s chaos. Hundreds of trucks remained stranded on the expressways. The storm is expected to gradually move away north-east, towards France. In Friborg (Switzerland), when the snow plows cleared the snow on the side of the road, on the cycle paths. This provoked the anger of cyclists who could no longer move. They are therefore asking for snowplows so that they no longer have to use the roads.