World first in Great Britain: volunteers were intentionally infected with the coronavirus. To test the different vaccines, a British study plans to inoculate the virus to 90 young people between the ages of 18 and 30. They will then be vaccinated to see how they react. So far, only vaccines have been tested by volunteers. But, with the arrival of new variants, it is urgent to verify that they continue to be effective.

In Italy, a new variant has just been discovered. It is called “B1525” and was first detected in Naples. It is an extremely rare variant and its discovery worries researchers. Scientists evoke a one-month re-containment, unless the vaccination campaign accelerates.

In the UK, the BBC is concerned about the fate of Princess Latifa. The daughter of the sovereign of Dubai, kidnapped by her father, says she is in danger of death in a video. British authorities demanded proof of the princess’s life and seized the United Nations.