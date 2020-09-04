The United States attacks the International Criminal Court in The Hague (Netherlands). Fatou Bensouda, the prosecutor, has become a threat to Americans. His fault: wanting to investigate the abuses committed by American soldiers in Afghanistan, unacceptable for the Trump administration. The European Union has supported the prosecutor and claims to stand alongside the International Criminal Court.

Scandal surrounding an acquittal in the investigation into the murder of a Slovak journalist. A businessman, the suspected mastermind of the assassination, will leave the courtroom free. In 2018, Jan Kuciak and his partner were killed at their home, while the journalist was investigating a corruption case.

In Italy, Silvio Berlusconi contracted the coronavirus. Her two sons have also tested positive. Asymptomatic, the former head of state is resting in a villa. At 84, he intends to continue his political career and plans to make his next meetings on television or for the press.