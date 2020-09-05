In Belgium, sporting a masks causes many inconveniences. It scratches, fogs the glasses and above all alters communication with the instructor. “Once in a while, we’ve got to point out the articulation of a phrase. Furthermore, when a scholar speaks, we don’t perceive what he’s saying”, laments an English instructor.

In Portugal, the Soccer Leaks hacker is on the dock. In 2016, Rui Pinto made public fraud and corruption, and specifically Cristiano Ronaldo’s dealings with the Spanish tax authorities. Three years later he was arrested in Hungary for knowledge theft and tried extortion. His trial started on Friday September 4 in Lisbon. Thought of a pc hacker, he faces as much as 10 years in jail.

In Switzerland, the work of the century is over. A 15.5 km tunnel was inaugurated on Friday. It took 28 years to dig the final hyperlink in a route that hyperlinks the Dutch port of Rotterdam to Genoa, Italy.

