Russia expelled European diplomats accused of supporting Alexei Navalny. As the political activist appears once again before the judge, the Kremlin announces, in a press release, the expulsion of German, Swedish and Polish diplomats. They allegedly participated in a demonstration in support of the political opponent at the end of January.

In Switzerland, prostitutes are defended by the courts. A sex worker has just sentenced a client who did not want to pay, a great first in Switzerland. Until now, justice considered that the activity of prostitutes was immoral and therefore indefensible.

Spain bans wolf hunting throughout its territory. They are now protected by a law, approved by the majority of the regions … except those which shelter them. On the other side of the Pyrenees, the passions unleashed by the wolves have not finished making people howl.