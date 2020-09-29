The President of Catalonia has been dismissed for disobedience. In April 2019, Quim Torra refused to remove yellow ribbons, symbol of Catalonia’s independence, from the regional parliament. Monday, September 28, the Supreme Court made him ineligible for a year. Quim Torra refuses to resign. Supported by the separatists, the deposed president goes into battle. Anger is brewing in Barcelona.

Uber authorized for use in London. After ten months of legal battle, the American VTC giant won against the capital of the United Kingdom. The city blamed him for his lack of measures security. The court ruled that the company had the necessary tools in place. Uber has 18 months to prove itself.

Romanian mayor who died triumphantly reelected. Ion Aliman, mayor of a small village in Romania who died of Covid-19 ten days ago, was re-elected on Sunday. His citizens regret him so much that they have decided to pay him this last tribute. His deputy will take over the affairs of the municipality.