New restrictions in the UK. In high coronavirus alert areas such as Liverpool, bars are closing, as well as gyms, casinos or leisure centers. “We must act to save lives “, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Italy is preparing for new measures. The restrictions should relate to the ban on private gatherings, the opening of bars and restaurants and sports that require physical contact. Hundreds of employees in the performing arts have alerted the authorities to the crisis they are currently going through by demonstrating in Milan.

Restrictions contested in Spain. On National Day, at the call of the far-right Vox party, several hundred people in Madrid and other cities demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his handling of the epidemic and its restrictions of freedom.