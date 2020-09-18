In the hotel where Alexei Navalny slept in Siberia, members of the Russian opponent’s team found the poison in water bottles. He drank the nerve substance Novichok from these bottles before going to the airport. For the European Parliament, the noose is tightening around the Kremlin, which denounces a cabal and still refuses the opening of a criminal investigation.

A virtual re-containment in the north-east of England. In Newcastle and its region, no more evenings with friends and outings after 10 p.m. from Friday, September 18 to stem the spread of the coronavirus. In Wales too, an area has been quarantined. A strategy to avoid total re-containment by Christmas.

Covid-19 blocks Jewish pilgrims at the Ukrainian border. For three days, they have been camping in Belarus, turned back by Ukrainian customs officials. Almost 2,000 Hasidic Jews from all over the world want to come, as they do every year, to pray at the tomb of a famous rabbi. Despite Israel’s pleas, they persevere despite the risks of the pandemic.