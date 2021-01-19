In Norway, the death of 33 people questions. Very old, these people died a few days after receiving a dose of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19. According to the authorities, however, there is no proven case. The Norwegian Medicines Agency now asks each doctor to assess each situation, taking into account the possible weaknesses of each patient.

In the UK, carriers are angry. Dozens of heavy goods vehicles drove past 10 Downing Street in London for the government to take their dismay into account. Since Brexit, their cargo has been looted by paperwork delays and arrives damaged on the continent. To compensate for the losses, a fund of more than 20 million was released.

In Puglia (Italy), big-hearted thieves returned the car they had stolen to the disabled Maria. The emotion aroused by this story on social networks visibly appealed to them. “We didn’t know, not yet sorry,” admitted the perpetrators, who returned the vehicle just 24 hours after stealing it.

The JT

