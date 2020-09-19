#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

A new migrant camp in Greece. On the roads of the island of Lesbos, an exodus has started. At least 7,000 migrants are being taken to a new camp, after the Moria camp has been set on fire. Some of these migrants will be welcomed in Germany.

Tribute to Jimi Hendrix in London

In Sweden, Greta Thunberg is making her media comeback. In front of Parliament, the young environmental activist pledged to hold a weekly strike to raise awareness and continue to put pressure on the political class. Last year, the teenager mobilized the youth of the whole world acquired in the defense of the planet.

An exhibition on Jimi Hendrix in London (United Kingdom). The small building where the American rock guitarist lived in the late 1960s has been transformed into a museum. Everything has been recreated identically from photographs and films, especially his bedroom. 50 years ago, Jimi Hendrix died at the age of 27 of an overdose in full glory.

