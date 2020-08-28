In Belgium, a death during an arrest turns into a state matter. It was in 2018. Deemed aggressive, a Slovak, was arrested and taken to the station. In blood, he was neutralized on the ground under a blanket for sixteen minutes, his chest crushed under the knee of a policeman as a colleague waved to the Nazis. His widow who wants to know why has just released this video. Belgian parliamentarians are wondering. No response was given. Relations with Slovakia are poisoned.

In Ireland, the European Trade Commissioner is the victim of a “golf gate”. Phil Hogan was seen in an illegal gathering and broke current health regulations. It was a dinner of over 80 people at the golf club. An imprudence which was fatal to him, he had to resign. “At a time when Europeans are making sacrifices and accepting restrictions, I expect members of the committee to show an exemplary attitude”, hammered Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Finally in Great Britain a church has been pinned down for coronavirus scam. A miraculous oil was sold for 100 euros to cure Covid-19. It was the London Charity of London, a church that was behind the scam.

