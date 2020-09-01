Hungary is closing its borders to protect itself from Covid-19. From midnight Tuesday September 1, only Hungarian nationals will be accepted and they will have to submit to a quarantine regardless of where they come from. This measure should last one month. Hungary has 6,000 infected for 10 million inhabitants and deplores 615 deaths.

A study carried out in Spain is reassuring on the contagiousness of children. Researchers in Barcelona have studied more than 160 cases of infected children. They very rarely transmit the disease to their families, less than adults. Good news for this back-to-school period.

In Poland, 40 years after Solidarnosc and the fight for democracy in the USSR, Lech Walesa, 76, is setting out again on the campaign: “We must take the initiative against these populists and demagogues and replace them with a wiser and better solution. structures “. A new call for resistance against a conservative and nationalist government this time.

