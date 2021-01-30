Hungary will equip itself with a new vaccine to try to curb the coronavirus epidemic. This time, it is a vaccine from China that was authorized on Friday, January 29. It is the second vaccine used after Sputnik V, produced by Russia.

In Norway, the fear of the arrival of variants of the coronavirus worries the authorities. Therefore, they took a radical decision: the borders are now closed. Only a few deliveries are still authorized.

The economic situation is proving more and more problematic in Spain. After a very restrictive first lockdown, the country’s economy began to collapse. Despite a slight recovery during the summer, the second wave of Covid-19 contamination hit the country hard. GDP fell by 11% in 2020.