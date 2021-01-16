The snow has reached Greece. On Sunday January 10, it was 23 ° C on the beach, a record at this time of year. Since then, the cold wave that crosses Europe has reached the northeast of the country. More than 20 centimeters have been recorded in places, a fact unheard of for at least ten years. The weekend does not look better: the snowpack is expected to extend to the Peloponnese peninsula.

In Norway, the wife of a former justice minister was sentenced to 20 months in prison for faking a racist attack on their own home, with graffiti and threatening letters in support. The accused planned to appeal. Her husband had resigned from his post in the Norwegian government following the revelations of the affair.

In Lyon (Rhône), an Icelandic man suffered a double arm transplant. Amputated after being electrocuted by a high voltage line, Guomunder Felix Gretarsson was training tirelessly while waiting for a donor. On Wednesday January 13, the phone finally rang. The operation lasted 15 hours. Guomunder will finally be able to remove his prostheses after this great first on a world scale.