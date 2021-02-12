Germany closes part of its borders. From Sunday, more question of going to Czech republic or in the region of Tyrol Austrian. Restrictive measures to prevent entry of variants British and South Africa, detected in these territories. Germany does not want to take any additional risks, as it has just extended full containment until March 7.

Greece refine part of the country. Since Thursday 11 February, all shops and schools have been closed in the region of Athens, its capital. Containment is planned until the end of February to relieve congestion in hospitals. This is the third time that Athens has been confined since the start of the epidemic.



In Spain, the Catalans are afraid to vote. Drastic measures were put in place for the regional elections on Sunday, February 14, in the midst of the pandemic of Covid-19. The assessors are well protected, but the voters hesitate. To avoid any contamination, 300,000 people voted by mail. Sunday, it is the abstention rate that could win the elections.



According to a British mathematician, Kit Yates, the viral particles of Covid-19, which caused two million deaths, are said to be so small that they could all fit in a can. The scientist even imagines a solution: “We could put them in that can and throw it into space for a one-way trip. Unfortunately, this is not how we are going to take control of the virus.“ For the time being, 200 million billion particles of Covid-19 continue to circulate on the planet.

