In Italy, tests are compulsory for several French regions. French people from the most contaminated areas such as Ile-de-France, Corsica or the Côte d’Azur will have to be tested before entering Italy. A decree taken by the Italian Minister of Health, while the country is one of those which has best contained the virus after the shock of the spring wave. Italy intends to stop the contamination at its border.

In Madrid (Spain), more than a million people were reconfigured. They can no longer leave their neighborhood without specific authorization. The authorities will not hesitate to use the army if necessary. “It’s not a game”, criticized Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Nearly 5,000 people have been infected in the past 24 hours.

Finally, the climate protesters are back in Switzerland. With tents and sleeping bags, the movement is installed in front of the Swiss Parliament in Bern. The demonstrations are to last a week.

The JT

