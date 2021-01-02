A 16-week paternity leave in Spain comes into force from 2021. In France, it is two weeks. A sharing of responsibilities to push Spanish women to have more babies. The country has the lowest fertility rate in the European Union.

A Russian gas pipeline in Serbia was inaugurated on Friday January 1. A section of the Turkstream more than 400 km long connects Serbia to Russian gas with the promise of lower bills for future consumers.

Portugal takes over the presidency of the European institutions, succeeding Germany, with the heavy task of managing a concerted response to the coronavirus pandemic. For the occasion, Lisbon has adorned its monuments with the colors of the Union.

A Covid-19 epidemic that did not cancel the New Year’s concert in Vienna (Austria). The hall was empty, but the show was broadcast in 90 countries. A moment of grace while waiting for better days.