In the United Kingdom, the police continue their fight against modern slavery. Searches were carried out in several regions and five people were arrested for human trafficking. Women were released, while they lived under constant threat. A prostitution network extending as far as Poland has been dismembered.

In Poland precisely, Marta Lempart, activist for the right to abortion in a country where it is almost prohibited, risks up to eight years in prison for having insulted a police officer. Deeming her too demanding, the authorities seek to muzzle her. In Hungary, the opposition radio Klub radio will stop broadcasting. It is the first independent radio station. Viktor Orban’s government did not renew his license, despite protests from the United States and the European Union.

