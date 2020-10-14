In Poland, farmers are angry. They demonstrate Tuesday, October 13 to jointly defend their interests against the government, which is discussing a bill that would ban the breeding of animals for fur. Poland is the third largest producer of furs in the world, a very exporting sector.

A cry of alarm in Germany. After 389 days at sea, the Polarstern icebreaker is back. He has just taken part in the largest expedition ever to the North Pole. Scientists have in particular measured the extent of global warming.

Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus. Portugal’s star footballer is currently in Lisbon with the selection. Asymptomatic, the striker has been placed in quarantine and will not play Wednesday’s game against Sweden as part of the League of Nations.

