Spain is trying to protect itself from the coronavirus epidemic in the country. A state of health emergency has been declared in Madrid. Residents no longer have the right to leave their homes except for basic needs.

In Germany, if the country has fewer positive cases than other European neighbors, Angela Merkel has chosen to introduce several new measures. Berlin sees the implementation of a curfew from Saturday 10 October. Shops will close from 11 p.m., outdoor gatherings will then be limited to 5 people.

The rebound of the coronavirus epidemic is also affecting Russia. Despite a clear increase, particularly linked to the return of holidaymakers and the decline in the vigilance of the population, the government has chosen not to add new health instructions. Wearing a mask is compulsory on public transport, but bars and restaurants remain open.

