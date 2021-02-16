How are our neighbors reacting, especially in the face of the epidemic? While Britain tightens its quarantine, Italy in turn gives up its ski lifts, and elections in the midst of a pandemic take place in Catalonia. The bet was lost for the Spanish government. The former Minister of Social Health came out on top, with 23% of the vote, but the united separatist parties regroup more than half of the voters, and intend to stay in power. In the midst of the pandemic, they have undoubtedly benefited from the increase in abstentions.

“Our policies should focus on the real issues of the people, and on the fight against covid, they should think of coming together rather than splitting up”, considers a voter. In Italy, the ski lifts remain closed. Travelers were already impatient for the first descents, but the government decided in extremis to extend the closure of the ski lifts to fight against variants.