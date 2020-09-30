Those responsible for the Bankia fiasco acquitted in Spain. The Bank was bailed out by the Spanish state after the 2008 crisis to the tune of 22 billion euros. Those responsible were released Tuesday, September 29 for lack of evidence to the chagrin of part of the political class, in particular Podemos.

Elderly drivers in the hot seat in Spain. For their safety, those over 70 years old must affix a badge to their windshield in the Salamanca region. A controversial decision.

A minimum wage of nearly 4,000 euros in Geneva, or 23 euros an hour. It is the highest in Switzerland and even in the world. A victory for the left after two failures. In this canton where life is very expensive, 30,000 employees will see the difference in October.