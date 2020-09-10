In Greece, the Mória camp in Lesbos was set on hearth by asylum seekers on Wednesday 9 September. Solely ashes stay so far as the attention can see. All underneath the bewildered eyes of the opposite occupants: “My home right here is over”. Because the Covid-19 pandemic, quarantine measures had been imposed. Greater than 12,000 refugees are left homeless, together with tons of of remoted youngsters. Greece calls on the EU for assist.

In Switzerland, prescriptions towards the carrying of masks are issued by docs. The Swiss need to legally escape carrying a masks, as a result of that might make “life unattainable” for them. A well-known Swiss immunologist introduced that the coronavirus had mutated and was not harmful.

Lastly, the ordeal for male chicks in Germany is over. Analysis permits us to see the intercourse of the chick within the fetus. Solely feminine chicks will likely be hatched. Germany desires to keep away from additional carnage.

