The largest railway project in Europe is in the hands of German justice. It will be nearly 18 kilometers long and will link Germany to Denmark in the Baltic Sea. A tunnel with an investment of 11 billion euros, paid mainly by the Danes. But for four years, German environmentalists have blocked the site and want to derail the project. The verdict will be rendered in mid-October by a court.

In Spain, the lack of healthcare workers is making headlines. Precariousness sets in like Cristina Sanz, an emergency doctor, who signed 18 fixed-term contracts in three months. Badly paid, badly managed, the medical staff deserted. More and more nurses are leaving the country. Hospitals are overwhelmed by the second wave of contamination.

In Finland, sniffer dogs are tracking down Covid-19. They are trained to smell the contaminated passengers.