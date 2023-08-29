Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

According to their own statements, passengers on a Eurowings machine experience a horror flight on their way to Ibiza vacation. The airline put it more soberly.

Ibiza/Alicante – Your goal was a relaxed holiday on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza. But for the passengers of a Eurowings flight from Hamburg, the trip to Spain turned into a nightmare, if the statements of some occupants are to be believed. The airline is trying to calm down and put the reports of some passengers into perspective. But one after anonther.

Eurowings plane gets caught in severe storms on the way to Ibiza – passenger reports “fear of death”

A holiday plane took off from Hamburg on Sunday (27 August). His destination: Ibiza. But Spain has been hit by severe storms in recent days. In Mallorca, this led to flight cancellations, devastation and road closures. And the said Ibiza flight could not reach its destination as planned due to the storm. Like the flight details from Flightradar24.com show, the plane had to switch to Alicante as the alternate airport. Previously, it had apparently had to circle near Ibiza several times, but was unable to start a landing approach due to the weather there.

Eurowings flight EW7514 was unable to land in Ibiza on August 27 due to severe weather. The machine from Hamburg had to change the flight route. © Screenshot/Flugradar24.de

At the request of dpa the airline said that Eurowings flight EW7514, with 174 passengers on board, was unable to land in the Balearic island on Sunday. Instead, the machine switched to Alicante after “a few waiting loops”. However, the reports of some passengers about the storm flight are much more dramatic. A 32-year-old is from Bild.de quoted as saying: “I believe that the captain attempted a landing approach that resulted in a brutal descent. The plane overturned uncontrollably from right to left.”

Lost 1000 meters of altitude within a minute – Eurowings machine flies through storms off Ibiza

The portal reports that the plane lost 1000 meters of altitude within a minute. Eurowings, on the other hand, emphasized that “there was never any danger”. However, the passenger in question reported that people were “up to the ceiling,” “people were crying and praying.” A flight attendant also burst into tears. The passenger on the flight added: “My seatmate wrote his suicide note on the puke bag. (…) That was real fear of death that we felt there.”

A Eurowings Airbus A320 got caught in a severe storm near Ibiza. (Iconic image) © Olaf Schuelke/Imago

Ex-“Bachelor” candidate had “death in sight” – Eurowings reacted cautiously

Eva Benetatou, known from TV programs such as “The Bachelor”, described similar fears on Monday (August 28) on Instagram. According to her own statements, she was also on board the machine with her two-year-old son. Benetatou, who used to work as a flight attendant herself, said she was scared to death. In her Instagram story, she explained: “Yesterday I saw death before my eyes. (…) I’ve never had such a blatant flight in my whole life!”

In her Instagram story, ex-“Bachelor” candidate Eva Benetatou described her experiences during the Eurowings flight that was supposed to land in Ibiza. © Screenshot / Instagram.com/stories/evanthiabenetatou

However, Eurowings presented the supposed nightmare flight in a much more reserved manner. Accordingly, the machine did not have to perform an emergency landing, but an “alternative landing”. The plane was able to land safely in Alicante, according to Eurowings, a connecting flight could not be realized on Sunday. The passengers were put up in hotels and flown to Ibiza on Monday (28 August), the airline said.

Discover Mallorca: 10 top sights away from the Ballermann View photo gallery

After landing in Alicante, the Airbus “was subjected to a visual inspection by technicians from the outside due to the weather conditions flown through”. The suspicion that the machine had been struck by lightning was not confirmed. The 32-year-old passenger had suspected a lightning strike. As with the turbulent Ibiza trip, panic spread on board during a recent flight to Mallorca, according to witnesses. (kh)

Machine assistance was used for this editorial-written article. The article was carefully checked by editor Kai Hartwig before publication.