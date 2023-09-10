Rome – Italy beats North Macedonia 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-15) in Bari and flies to the quarterfinals of the European Volleyball Championships. The Azzurri will face the winner of the Netherlands-Germany. The match went according to the predictions on the eve of which saw Italy as a clear favorite over their opponents: the Azzurri, in fact, had finished in first place in their group with only two sets lost in 5 matches. North Macedonia had qualified fourth in its group.

Italy-North Macedonia 3-0

(25-20, 25-12, 25-15)

Italy: Michieletto 12, Giannelli 4, Galassi 6, Lavia 16, Romanò 12, Russo 8, Balaso (L), Scanferla (L), Bovolenta 0, Sbertoli 0. Ne Bottolo, Rinaldi, Sanguinetti, Mosca, All. De Giorgi.

North Macedonia: Gjorgiev N. 9, Milev 2, Ljaftov 10, Despotovski 1, Madjunkov 5, Savovski 4, Angelovski (L), Gjorgiev G. 0, Iliev 0, Kostikj 0, Richliev (L). Nor Efremov, Lepidovski, Nakov. All. Milenkoski.

Referees: Bernard Valentar (SVN), Zsolt Mezoffy (HUN)

Notes: set duration 28′, 23′, 24′; total 75′. 5,125 paying spectators with proceeds of 164,985 euros.

Results and calendar

Round of 16 in Italy in Bari, 9-10 September

September 9, 2023

Round of 16 “1”: Italy vs North Macedonia 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-15)

9.00 pm: Round of 16 “4” (Holland vs Germany)

September 10th

6.00 pm: Round of 16 “2” (Poland vs Belgium)

9.00 pm: Round of 16 “3” (Serbia vs Czech Republic)

Round of 16 in Varna, 8-9 September

September 8, 2023

Round of 16 “7”: Croatia vs Romania 2-3 (17-25, 20-25, 25-17, 28-26, 12-15)

Round of 16 “6”: France vs Bulgaria 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-15)

September 9, 2023

Round of 16 “5”: Slovenia vs Turkey 3-2 (20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13)

8.30 pm: Round of 16 “8” (Portugal vs Ukraine)

Quarter-finals in Varna, 11 September

QF3: Slovenia vs Winner of Round of 16

QF4: France vs Romania

Quarter-finals in Bari, 12 September

9.00 pm: QF1: Italy vs Winner of the Round of 16 vs 4

QF2: Winner of the Round of 16 2 vs 3

Semifinals in Rome, 14 September

Semi-final 1: Winner QF1 – Winner QF4

Semi-final 2: Winner QF2 – Winner QF3

Finals in Rome, 16 September

3rd/4th final at 6.00 pm

Final 1st/2nd at 9.00pm