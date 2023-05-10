Eurovision | Yle has already started preparing for the possibility that the Eurovision Song Contest will come to Finland next spring

Messukeskus announced that it is ready to host the five-a-side final. The Tampere arena could also be an option.

Public radio has already started to prepare for the possibility that the Eurovision Song Contest would be organized in the spring of next year in Finland. This was explained by Ylen’s Director of Creative Content and Media Ville Vilén for STT on Wednesday.

The five finals would be offered to Finland if Käärijä wins with his song Cha Cha Cha this year’s Eurovision, which is currently being contested in Liverpool, UK.

“Razzmatazz [Käärijän ympärillä] It’s been pretty tough in Liverpool. We have seen that it is quite extraordinary. When the semi-finals continued on Tuesday, we at Yle immediately started tentatively considering the possibility that Eurovision 2024 would be offered to Finland. However, there is still a long way to go. Eurovision is an unpredictable competition,” Vilén said.

Vilén, who already organized Finland’s 2007 Eurovision Song Contest under the leadership of Yle, reminds us that such a large event places quite a few demands on both the host city and the arena.

“There could only be a few cities or some arenas in Finland” that would meet the requirements.

According to Vilén, the Helsinki arena has already been tested as suitable for the five-a-side final in 2007. However, it has been closed lately.

“The new arena in Tampere would of course also meet the requirements of Eurovision,” Vilén adds.

CEO of Tampere Arena Marko Hurme told STT on Wednesday that the very idea of ​​bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to Tampere is recognition of the level of the new arena.

“What would be important here would be how big a booking slot in our next spring calendar Eurovision would require. There is no longer a very big hole there. On the other hand, because of this spring’s hockey World Cup, we managed to negotiate and organize new bookings for the Tampere arena”, Hurme tastes.

Helsinki Messukeskus already announced on Wednesday that Messukeskus is ready for the Eurovision Song Contest next spring. Messukeskus announced in its press release that it will be possible to build a stand for 9,000 Viusu fans in its newest and tallest hall. When the walls are opened to the adjacent hall, more space would be seamlessly available for up to 20,000 spectators.

According to Ville Vilén, the arrangements for Eurovision will take a year for the participants. According to him, this means that if 2024 visas were available to Finland, the decision on both the host city and the arena should be made quickly, in about a month.

Vilén estimates that the budget of the Eurovision song contests held in Finland could be 20 million euros, a little more than that.

The dates for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 semi-finals and final will be decided at the end of this year.