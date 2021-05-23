The winners of the Eurovision-2021 song contest, members of the Italian group Maneskin, announced that they are planning a big concert tour, which should include Russia. They talked about this on Sunday, May 23, upon their return to Rome from Rotterdam.

According to David Damiano, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raji and Ethan Torchio, they did not see the competition as a competition, but simply got into a “mood stream” and “had a lot of fun.”

“We are not comparing. Let’s put it this way: step by step. We were incredibly happy with the victory in San Remo, but Eurovision is something special, especially at such an unusual moment. And Italy has not won for so many years, and therefore it has become an even greater honor for us to win, “the musicians said in an interview with TASS, answering the question of what is more important for them – winning the Eurovision Song Contest or winning the Italian Pop Song Festival in San Remo.

The band members noted that they have plans to resume work on a new album, which is scheduled for release at the end of the year. In December, Maneskin will also begin touring Europe, the musicians added that “Russia will also be included.”

Commenting on the performance at Eurovision of the Russian singer Manizhi, Maneskin praised the singer. They pointed to the message “about the independence of a woman”, which was contained in her song, and also added that Manizha is a pleasant person with impressive energy and charisma.

Earlier on May 23, Manizha commented on the scandal with Maneskin and noted that she did not support the behavior of the band’s lead singer Domiano David, who was suspected of using drugs. She added that performers must be accountable to their audience and set the right example.

Earlier on Sunday, it became known that the lead singer of the Maneskin group will voluntarily pass a test for the presence of drugs in the body.

On Saturday, May 22, Maneskin with the song Zitti E Buoni became the winner of the competition. The final of the competition took place in Rotterdam.

Manizha with the song Russian Woman took ninth place. The second place was taken by the singer from France Barbara Pravy with the song Voila. On the third – performer representing Switzerland Gjon’s Tears with the song Tout l’Univers.