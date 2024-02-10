Eurovision | Windows95man won UMK

The Eurovision Song Contest takes place from 7 to 11. May in Malmö.

Windows95 man and Henri Piispanen won this year's New Music Competition. This year, UMK visited Tampere's Nokia Arena. The UMK winner basically represents Finland in Eurovision.

In Finland and also in several other European countries, countries have been demanded to boycott Eurovision if Israel participates in them. The boycott demands are related to Israel's actions in the Gaza war.

Windows95man, by real name Teemu Keisteriand Piispanen told earlier in the eveningthat they participate in Eurovision, even if Israel participates in Eurovision.

UMK WINNER was chosen again this year by the unanimous votes of the viewers and the international jury. The weight of the points awarded by the international jury was 25 percent and the weight of the public votes 75 percent.

You got the most points from the international races Sara Siipolasecond most Cyan Kicks and third most Mikael Gabriel and Nublu.

The points of the international jury were given by the representatives of seven countries. Armenia, Spain, Ukraine, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Great Britain and Sweden participated.

to UMK participated this year Sini Sabotage with a song Peel mewith the song Cyan Kicks Dancing With Demons, Jesse Mark's with a song GlowMikael Gabriel and Nublu with a song Vox populiSara Siipola with the song Shit, Sex man with a song Mania and Windows95 man mixed Henri Piispanen with a song No Rules.

Last year, Finland was represented at Eurovision Wrapper with a song Cha Cha Cha. Käärijä received the most public votes, but Sweden came in second For Loreen.

