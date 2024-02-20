Tuesday, February 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Eurovision | Windows95man made a decision: to represent Finland in Eurovision

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
Eurovision | Windows95man made a decision: to represent Finland in Eurovision

Teemu Keisteri is going to Eurovision.

Windows95 man will represent Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest, Yle informs.

Going by the stage name Windows95man Teemu Keisteri and Henri Piispanen won the New Music Competition (UMK) on February 10 with their song No Rules.

According to Yle's press release, the decision to go to Eurovision was discussed together with the artist who won UMK.

“Yle has decided to respect the European Broadcasting Union EBU's ability to evaluate TV companies participating in the competition. We understand that there are different valid points of view involved. Yle has informed the EBU of the discussion in Finland and the view of the Finnish representative on the situation. We hope that the situation in the Middle East will calm down as soon as possible,” says Ylen's Director of Creative Content and Media and Editor-in-Chief in the press release Ville Vilén.

#Eurovision #Windows95man #decision #represent #Finland #Eurovision

See also  Which cell awaits Bouterse? A chic solution seems to be in the works
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cupra Born VZ is an electric Hot Hatch: finally!

Cupra Born VZ is an electric Hot Hatch: finally!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result