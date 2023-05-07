Eurovision | Viusu fans have already booked hotel rooms in Tampere for next year

True fans book several accommodations every year, depending on which countries are the biggest favorites to be the next host country. Unnecessary reservations will be cancelled.

Eurovision fans are already booking hotel rooms in the cities where they believe next year’s finals will be held. The final will be held in the country where the previous winner is from.

This year, Finland is such a credible favorite that fans have already started booking hotel rooms in Tampere. If Finland wins and gets to organize the final, it will most likely be held at the Tampere Arena.

Chairman of Finnish Eurovision Club OGAE Jouni Pihkakorpi confirms that he himself knows fans from Finland and abroad who have already booked accommodation in Tampere.

“Yes, fans always book accommodation in potential competition cities in time for Mother’s Day,” says Pihkakorpi.

The fans do an analysis before the final, based on which they book accommodations. For example, international betting sites are in the exact reasons. Likewise, the views of viusu fans and the wider popularity of the artists.

“The gang is pretty well on the map,” says Pihkakorpi.

“This shows how committed the fans are to Eurovision.”

Fans make hotel reservations, which can be canceled as soon as the race location is decided. Sometimes it is self-explanatory once the host country is settled. The last time, when the final was held in Sweden, i.e. 2016, fans booked rooms in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö just to be safe after the final, because after the victory was decided, it was not immediately certain in which city the final would be.

Some of the hotels near Tampere’s Nokia Arena will be sold out on a few weekends a year from now. The hotels could not confirm whether it is due to Eurovision.

One a sworn fan now in Liverpool says that he sometimes booked accommodation in no less than seven cities when there were so many pre-favourites.

According to Pihkakorven, this year there are accommodations from a wide area, as there are two main favorites.

“Finnish and Swedish. France is also an option.”

Pihkakorpi believes in Käärijä’s success so strongly that he himself has not reserved a hotel room for anything this time.

“My good friend who lives in Tampare and I have agreed that he will come to Jätkäsaari in Helsinki for a couple of weeks and I will therefore move to Tampere.”