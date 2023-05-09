Nurmijärvi’s coat of arms got a new visage look. The coat of arms features seven Scrolls.

Eurovision drug has now also reached Nurmijärvi.

A publication appeared on Nurmijärvi’s Facebook page on Tuesday, the day of the semi-finals, in which the municipality’s coat of arms has been given a new look. The seven brothers of the coat of arms are now naturally the seven Scrollers.

In the photo, the Mayor of Nurmijärvi poses with the new coat of arms Outi Mäkelä. He commented on the matter to HS by phone.

“Those brothers of ours are such pigtails that we wanted to try out how the pigtails would fit.”

You can find them in Nurmijärvi’s original coat of arms Alexis Kiven Jukola’s brothers, or seven brothers. The author of the coat of arms by Olof Eriksson in words, it has “on a blue field seven heads of a youth with natural golden hair arranged 2 + 3 + 2”.

The municipality of Nurmijärvi wants to “wish Käärijä good luck in the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest”. The Käärijä coat of arms adorns the municipality’s social media channels for a period of years.

See also Powers rely on military base in Djibouti to contain crisis in Sudan Right coat of arms of Nurmijärvi.

Municipal manager Mäkelä says that there is no contradiction in the fact that Nurmijärvi encourages the youth of the neighboring community so passionately. The wrapper ie Jere Pöyhönen is from Vantaa.

“This is about bigger things. Eurovision is a national thing! Otherwise, we have good cooperation with Vantaa.”

The mayor also makes a cautious prediction about the final result of the Eurovision Song Contest.

“We believe in the victory of the wrapper, of course!”

If the bet comes true, the mayor promises that the people of Nurmijärvi will also gather to celebrate at the local market. According to the mayor’s estimate, the citizens of the municipality arrive there with tractors, among other things.

The Seven Scrolls.

Eurovision drug has been of special quality in the Uusimaa region this year. Käärijä has generally been speculated to be placed at the top of the wise.

The drug has crystallized, for example, at the Helsinki railway station, where the famous stoners are now clad to bright green boleros in the Käärijä spirit. In addition to this, for example, in a barbershop in Värnkäälä, for those who want to was cut free Käärijä potty hats.

The Eurovision semi-finals will be contested on Tuesday night, and the final will be held on Saturday.

Correction 5/9/2023 at 5:37 p.m.: The Eurovision final is on Saturday, not Sunday, as was incorrectly written in the story at first.