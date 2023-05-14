Eurovision | Vantaa quieted down after the five-a-side final was decided – the result was disappointing, but the city’s own son Käärijän “is fine to come back”

HS followed the final night of viusu fans and the night spent in Vantaa and Helsinki.

Shut up people are flowing out in Vantaa. Martinlaakso’s Kulttuuritalo Martinus has just finished the night of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The people of Vantaa had arrived to follow the town’s own son Wrapper performance in the five-point final. Not all the people of Vantaa, though: there were a few dozen spectators in the Martinus auditorium.

“It’s a bit of a bad atmosphere,” says the person from Hakunila Juhani Lehtonen.

One or two a minute earlier was Sweden’s Loreen gone past Käärijä for good. The Finland-Sweden match had turned in Sweden’s favor. As often in history.

But now it wasn’t about hockey or athletics.

“Has Finland ever received second place?” Lehtonen asks. Not rhetorically, but intrigued.

He thinks for a moment.

“Is not. Finland rarely does this well. No worries there.”

Vantaa is Vantaa. The bars were quiet during the final.

Tanja Lähdemäki (left), Luis Hult, Sara Lähdemäki and Kristian Korhonen watched the five-man final at Street Pride Bar.

in Helsinki sages were followed here and there. Perhaps the most atmospheric atmosphere was at Street Pride Bar in Kamppi. The place was packed, and the applause was fresh as the final progressed.

Having watched the finale with devotion Luis Hult analyzes the strengths of Käärijä succinctly.

“He has charisma. He brings light to the room, to the space.”

Hult’s party also included mother and daughter, Tanya and Sara Lähdemäki.

“It’s good to have a daughter to teach wisdom,” said Tanja Lähdemäki.

When Cha Cha Chan the bass pattern started to roar from the speakers, people cheered and clapped.

After the wrapper’s performance, Hult was happy.

“Star quality”, star material, he described Käärijä’s performance.

Riikka Peitsara (left) and Emma Mäkitalo spent the evening at Henry’s Pub in the center of Helsinki.

Outdoor stands There were quite a few in Helsinki. On Mikonkatu, Henry’s Pub had set up its hockey stand as a five-point stand.

“We’ve been sitting here all evening. “We sat and watched the game so that we could get good seats for the five-a-side final,” he said Riikka Peitsara.

He sat with his friend during the final Emma Mäkitalo with in the open-air auditorium. Peitsara’s and Mäkitalo’s singing fandom started in 2006, when Lordi won the Eurovision Song Contest.

“We watched the final with my mother. We had cut the Lordi mask from Helsingin Sanomat”, Peitsara said.

Peixara was in elementary school at the time. He went to school on the Monday after the final with a Lordi mask on his face.

Peitsara says that he talked about Lord at school for a month.

“After 2006, it seemed like it was absolutely essential that Finland would win,” says Mäkitalo.

Since then, it turned out that it’s not quite basic oats.

Martinus’s audience was tense about the decrease in wise points.

Ten minutes after the final in Martinlaakso, there are only a few people sitting in Kulttuuritalo Martinus. During the points count, when Finland got points, people cheered. Especially when the Finnish audience voices came out, the auditorium almost cheered.

When the final result was known, people silently left for the night in Vantaa.

Three people sat last in the second row of the stand.

“We are a little disappointed. That’s how close it was. That’s how it happened,” said Tuula Ryänen.

“Those were the jury votes,” continued his daughter Stefania Ryhänen.

The public in Vantaa did not blame the wrapper.

“It was a good bet from Käärijja. It’s okay to come back home,” Juhani Lehtonen stated.

To Vantaa.

Käärijä was encouraged in Martinus on the final night.