Sunday, May 14, 2023
Eurovision | Vantaa plans to celebrate Käärijä with a mural

May 14, 2023
Eurovision | Vantaa plans to celebrate Käärijä with a mural

The painting may be placed in East Vantaa, where Käärijä grew up and spent a lot of time.

Vantaa the city is going to celebrate Wrapper Eurovisa success with a mural, i.e. wall painting.

The exact location for the tribute has not been decided, but it may be placed in Itä-Vantaa, where Käärijä grew up and spent a lot of time.

Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Riikka Åstrand tells STT that Vantaa has many murals around the city. Vantaa therefore wants to remember Käärijä with an art style that is specific to the city.

The mural is going to be made on the outside wall of a building. According to Åstrand, the wrapper may be asked if he has any special wishes regarding the artwork.

