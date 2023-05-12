Eurovision | This is how drummers hear Käärijä’s song

Finland Eurovision song, Wrapper Cha Cha Cha, is strongly based on rhythmics and rhythmic elements.

The song’s rhythm appeals equally to all people, regardless of nationality, age or other factors. You don’t have to know Finnish in order for the song to be a hit.

Even small children can rhythmically pronounce the song’s most attention-grabbing beat: “Cha cha-cha-cha Cha Cha cha”!

HS asked three professional drummers what they think about the popular song and its elements, and how they analyze the rhythm of the song.

Among others, the drummer known from Kingston Wall and the Von Hertzen Brothers Sami Kuoppamäki according to Käärijä’s song “flirts with real Cha Cha music and rhythm”.

According to Kuoppamäki, the reference to cha cha’ha is made in the song “very funny”.

“It’s kind of underlined, but then it’s not. Elegantly executed.”

Cha Cha is a dance form that was developed in Cuba in the 1950s based on Cuban folk music. Dance fever soon spread to the United States and all the way to Finland.

In the attached Tanssiklubi Master video, you can see, what kind of dance is it?. On YouTube channel Ballroom with Alexey is shown thoroughly what the Cha Cha rhythm is.

Kuoppamäki according to Käärijän Cha Cha Cha is “quite straightforward”, but at the same time you can find “the syncopation and steady tapping of Cuban music in a fun and tense relationship”.

Käärijä’s wisdom has already been enthusiastically covered around the world.

Kuoppamäki also says that he is looking forward to hearing a live version of the song by a bigger band, such as the Kaarti orchestra.

Sami Kuoppamäki, known from the band The Kingston Wall, is waiting for a big live band to cover Cha Cha cha.

This one who played at the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest this year by Vicky Österbergunder his stage name By Vicky O’Neon by Cha Cha Cha is a unique combination of different elements.

Really fast tempo, dance music, rhythmic singing and heavy guitar riffs that are not typical for electronic dance music.

O’Neon, who hails from Rasepo, works as a singer Anastasia as a touring drummer. In the past, he has also played a German film composer by Hans Zimmer in the group and recorded songs Queen guitarist Brian May with.

“That kind of combination really works and makes the song a class of its own,” says O’Neon About Cha Cha Cha.

According to him, the song is based on the four-on-the-floor rhythm, i.e. a clearly perceptible evenly divided rhythm, which makes people dance.

O’Neon’s according to the song, the key thing is that even if you haven’t heard the song in its entirety, you can sing along. It’s all about rhythm.

“When a songwriter succeeds in this, he has done something right.”

O’Neon describes how energetic and danceable Cha Cha Chan tension builds.

“First, the rhythm builds up and then creates a feeling of acceleration, which is a stylistic feature familiar from electronic music. Then everything shuts down for a while, and there’s a little break, which makes the next part feel even bigger.”

The song about him is brilliantly executed, as it has two separate songs: “There’s a Cha Cha Cha section, and then we go dancing”.

Anssi Nykänen

Another The drummer who played in the Eurovision live band in the 1990s Anssi Nykänen by Cha Cha Chan the style is mechanical and “so-called rap, but with Rammstein influences”.

According to Nykänen, it is precisely this combination of metal and machine music, the “rocky” nature of the rhythm that makes the song special.

Nykänen thinks the song’s twist is funny.

“First, let’s talk defiantly about something funny. In the end, we give in to the fact that now we can go to any disco, anywhere in the world.”

“At Eurovision, you have to get the party going. This will probably stand out.”

Still, Nykänen wonders “whether Käärijä stands out as much as, for example, Lordi.”

A trio by Cha Cha Cha points in many different directions.

For Nykäne, the atmosphere of the song reminds me of Bomfunk MC’s Freestyler.

In addition, he brings up the same association as O’Neo: LMFAO Sexy and I know it – song.

Add O’Neon to the group Psy Gangnam Style.

Already before It has been highlighted on Tiktok also the rhythmic of the Cha Cha Cha section, which is one to one of Toto’s Africawith the familiar rhythm from the song.

Kuoppamäki, who pointed out the references to the real Cha Cha dance, summarizes the charm of the song:

“This is a good hit song because it has similarities in many ways. There’s everything here in a good way, not in a herring salad way,” says Kuoppamäki.