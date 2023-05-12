Eurovision | This is all you should know about the ongoing semifinal

In Eurovision is the next main day on Thursday, when the second semi-final of the competition takes place.

For Finns, Thursday will probably appear as a break day, because Finland’s Eurovision representative Wrapper has already cleared his way to the finals. Finns cannot vote in Thursday’s semi-final either. In Thursday’s semi-final, it will still be decided who will join Käärijä in the final on Saturday.

At the end of Thursday’s semi-final, there will also be an exciting drama that will interest Finns. After all the semi-finalists are determined, a draw will be made for Thursday’s semi-finalists to determine whether they will appear in the first or second half of Saturday’s final. After that, the visa organizers will decide the performance place for each country based on the raffles.

On Tuesday, Finland was drawn for a place in the first half, which Eurovision fans and experts have traditionally considered the most difficult place in terms of success. The very first performing artists have rarely been successful in Eurovision.

You can watch the Eurovision semi-finals live on TV from TV1 or Yle Areena from 10 p.m.

HS follows the events closely throughout the evening In the visa reportreports on possible twists and turns during the competition and comments on Finland’s fate after the performance venues are decided.

Here is all the essential information about tonight’s semifinal:

Which countries should you follow?

From somewhere for this reason, the performers in this year’s Eurovision have been distributed in the semi-finals very unevenly. Tuesday’s semi-final was of a tough level, and countries that could have easily advanced from a lower-level semi-final were left out of the final.

Thursday’s semi-final, on the other hand, doesn’t really have any big early favourites, so surprising performers can also make it to the final. A total of 16 countries will participate in Thursday’s semi-finals. Ten of them will make it to the final.

A few interesting countries are still included.

Austria representative Teya & Salena -duo offers the hottest pop song of the evening, called Who The Hell Is Edgar. The title of the song is a reference to the American poet To Edgar Allan Poe and the idea of ​​Poe ghostwriting the song’s lyrics from beyond the grave. It may sound stupid, but the song also has an important message: to criticize the poor position of songwriters in the music business. The song is entertaining and can do well in the final as well.

Slovenia the representative pop rock band Joker Out has a significant Finnish connection. About the band’s soloist from Bojan Cvjetićan has become a good friend of Käärijä, and the two have published several videos together on social media. Clichely named Carpe Diem is quite a classic indie rock song that will probably take Slovenia to the finals.

The Australian band Voyager should be sure to qualify for Thursday’s semi-final with their song Promise.

Australia is participating in Eurovision this year as well. Participating in the games since 2015, the distant country that forms its own continent has at best placed second in Eurovision. This year too, there will hardly be a win, but the Voyager band should be sure to qualify for Thursday’s semi-final with their song Promise. The song is heavier rock by Eurovisa standards, although it still lags behind the German band Lord of the Lost, who will perform in the final.

Polish There was already a big uproar in the country about the selection of the Eurovision representative. Won the qualifiers Blanka, who is better known for her singing career as a model. Blanka has 164,000 followers on Instagram, more than Käärijä, for example. However, the Polish public would not have wanted Blanka in the Eurovision Song Contest, but the public votes in the qualifier won Jan.

After the result, there was a big uproar in the country that the Polish broadcasting company had tampered with the results and prevented Janni from winning. The uproar did not lead to changing the result, and now Blanka represents Poland in Eurovision Solo– song. Even a place in the finals is possible, even though clean singing has not been Blanka’s strength and her English pronunciation has become an internet meme – which the singer herself seems to have received well.

Denmark and Iceland are the representatives of the Nordic countries in the second semi-final. Representative of Denmark Reilly opens Thursday’s semi-final with a very traditional and quite forgettable pop song Breaking My Heart. Iceland is represented on the other hand Dilja with a song Power. Its chorus has a successful hook repeating the word power, but even Diljálle has not been successful in the semi-finals. It is possible that both will miss out on the finals.

Greece sent a 16-year-old as his representative to Eurovision this year By Victor Vernicos. In general, there are very few elderly artists in the competition this year – really the only exception is the Croatian band Let 3, whose singer Zoran Prodanović is 58 years old. Among the young artists, Greece’s Vernicos is still the youngest. Paragraph What They Say is quite difficult, and it may not make it to the finals.

What else will be seen in Thursday’s semifinal?

Ukraine is also prominently featured in Thursday’s semi-final half-time program issue. The ones who represented Ukraine at Eurovision in 2014 will perform in the show Marija YaremchukUkrainian rapper Otoy and last year represented Ukraine in the children’s Eurovision Zlata Dzjunka.

There will also be a choreographer by Jason Gilkison was responsible for the intermission program number, where sikkerma songs are heard. The show is said to emphasize how “Eurovision belongs to everyone”.

Here is the order of performance for Thursday’s semifinals:

How will Eurovision continue after Thursday?

Thursday the results of the semifinals are clear around midnight Finnish time, after which the drawing of lots and the decision of the performers’ final places will begin. So on the night between Thursday and Friday, we will find out where Käärijä will perform in Saturday’s final.

On Friday, the first general practice for the final will be held, which the media will be able to watch. Then we will see how Käärijä’s performance goes after a break of a couple of days. Saturday’s final starts at 10 p.m.