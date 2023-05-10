Eurovision | This is all you need to know about the semi-finals, which will start soon

Tuesday night The Eurovision Song Contest starts in earnest when the first of the two semi-finals starts at 10 p.m. The broadcast will continue until a little past midnight, after which the countries that have made it to the finals will be announced.

You can watch the Eurovision semi-finals live on TV1 or Yle Areena. HS follows the Eurovision semi-finals closely throughout the evening In the visa reportreports on possible twists and turns during the competition and comments on Finland’s performance.

Finland Wrapper performs with his song Cha Cha Cha last in the semi-final, with number 15. A total of 10 of the participants in Tuesday’s semi-final will make it to the final on Saturday, so most of the countries will have a happy evening.

Here is all the essential information about tonight’s semifinal:

How is Finland doing?

Although In Eurovision, nothing is certain, you can consider Käärijä’s entrance to the Eurovision final certain.

Wrapper boisterous Cha Cha Cha has been one of the big favorites of the Eurovision crowd throughout the spring, and on betting sites Käärijä has been regarded as Sweden’s Loreen’s along with the second most likely option to win the entire Eurovision Song Contest. So it is possible that Finland’s Eurovision win will be celebrated on Saturday, but before that we have to get through the semi-finals.

Making it through the semifinals to the next round can be considered practically certain because the scoring method has been changed for this year’s semifinals. In previous years, also in the semi-finals, half of the points have come from the audience of each country and half from the expert judges.

Now in the semi-finals, only the votes of the audience matter. Käärijä’s performance can be considered a crowd favorite. Pleasing a panel of experts, on the other hand, can be a more difficult task. The fact is that there is still room for improvement in Käärijä’s vocal performance, and there are many high-level singers up against him. The expert juries specifically assess the purity of the vocal performance.

What does Finland’s presentation look like?

On Monday the press was able to follow the first general practice of the semi-final. The wrapper’s presentation had both good and bad sides.

The energy of the performance was good. There are quite a few decent party songs in Eurovision this year, so Cha Cha Cha differs significantly from the total supply. And it’s not about being different: Käärijä’s song is a very successful whole.

It must be remembered that a large part of Eurovision viewers hear the competition songs for the first time when watching the TV broadcast. It’s worth remembering what kind of surprise reaction Käärijä’s song caused when you heard it yourself for the first time.

Many five-a-side viewers face the same experience today – or on Saturday, if they miss Tuesday’s semi-final. Memorability is, on the other hand, a critical issue when voting for the finalists and the winner.

Praise must also be given to how visually spectacular a show Finland has managed to build this year.

Instead, the cause for concern is that so far Käärijä’s vocal performance has not sounded particularly good – at least compared to many others who sang in Tuesday’s semi-final. They will certainly try to do everything right to the end. The conductor told the Finnish media at the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday that he has had technical problems with his ear monitors.

Which other countries should you follow?

Interesting yes, Eurovision managed to create really uneven semi-finals this year. In practice, all of this year’s pre-favorites will appear in Tuesday’s semi-final – with the exception of the Eurovision sponsor countries that have already reached the final and last year’s winner, Ukraine.

Finland’s biggest competitor, Sweden’s Loreen, is also in Tuesday’s semi-final. It is very possible that the 2012 winner will repeat his victory this year. Loreen’s performance is so high-level. Tattoo is not a song Euphoria corny, but it’s still a very well-written pop song.

Loreen’s problem may mainly be that she hasn’t had a stage show as spectacular as in Melodifestivalen for Eurovision, because the giant tiles seen in the Swedish Eurovision Song Contest were not allowed to be brought to Liverpool. Although the size of the stage structure has been significantly reduced, Loreen’s stage show still takes longer to put together than other artists, which can cause trouble afterwards.

In addition to Loreen and Käärijä, from Tuesday’s semi-final, Norway is practically certain to advance Alessandra (with a paragraph Queen of Kings) and Israel Noa Kirel (Unicorn). It is believed that they will also place high in the finals of the competition.

Evening the most interesting performances include a song by the band Let 3, founded in 1987, which enjoys a cult reputation at least in Croatia Mama shh!. Croatian elderly guys dressed in funny costumes and heavily masked are responsible for the official humor part of the evening.

Moldova will probably also come to mind Pasha Parfeni with its folk-style performance and Serbian Luke Black’s downright dystopian show. Vesna, the band representing the Czech Republic, whose song My Sister’s Crown are the most impressive of the evening.

Traditionally, there has also been at least one surprise winner from the semi-finals, whose elimination was considered probable in advance. This year, it could be the pop performance of the energetic Maltese band La Busker or the indie rock-inspired appeal of the Latvian band Sudden Lights. They can take the place from Portugal or Switzerland, for example.

What is certain is that today there will be several countries without a place in the finals, which could have made it through the semi-finals with a lower level.

See the order of appearance below:

What else can we see at Eurovision today?

First the semi-final begins with a program number that highlights Ukrainian culture. Although Eurovision will be held in Liverpool this year, the competitions are officially joint between Great Britain and Ukraine, as Ukraine won last year’s Eurovision. It could not organize Eurovision because of the war in the country.

The singer who represented Ukraine in Eurovision in 2010 will perform during the intermission Alyosha together with a singer from Liverpool by Rebecca Ferguson with. After them, a British singer known for his international mega hits will perform Rita Ora.

This year, the Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by an Irish presenter who has had a long career and has reported the Eurovision Song Contest on the BBC for years. Graham Nortonan English singer Alesha Dixonthe soloist of the Ukrainian band The Hardkiss Julia Sanina and an English actor known for musicals Hannah Waddingham.

How will Eurovision continue after Tuesday?

On Wednesday The Eurovision Song Contest has an intermission day ahead, and on Thursday is the second semi-final, the level of which is clearly lower than Tuesday. Among the countries predicted to be in the top group there, only Austria appears.

The final will take place on Saturday from 22:00, and the Eurovision winner will be announced after 2:00 Finnish time on the night between Saturday and Sunday. Britain, Italy, Spain, Germany, France and Ukraine will go directly to Saturday’s final.

Actually, all of this year’s sponsoring countries and last year’s winner have a high-level song in the competition. Everyone has been tipped for a good position in the final, and especially France La Zarra might even fight for a surprise win.